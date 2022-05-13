Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, said that the G7 countries were never “so challenged” since the Cold War. According to her, the nations were also never “so united”.

The foreign ministers of the G7, a group of the most developed nations in the world (Germany, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States), have been meeting since Thursday (May 12, 2022) in Germany to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to end this Saturday (14.May).

At the twitterBarbock wrote: “Never since the end of the Cold War have we, as partners of the G7, been so deeply challenged. Never before have we been so united. Our common values ​​are our strength.”

According to Reuters, one of the issues that will be discussed is food insecurity caused by the conflict. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was crucial for the G7 to show that the “Russia is at fault”.

“We need to deal with an ongoing conflict and long-term consequences for food security. We need to show that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is causing the global food crisis“, said.

On Wednesday (May 11), the Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, said he was “deeply worried” with the risk of widespread famine, as the war threatens food security in different parts of the world.