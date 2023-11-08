The G7 Foreign Ministers expressed this Wednesday their unanimous support for “humanitarian pauses and corridors” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip but without calling for a ceasefire.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) also indicated, after their two-day meeting in Japan, that their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia “will never waver” and urged China not to back Moscow in the conflict.

In their meeting, The G7 condemned the “terrorist attacks” of the Islamist group Hamas and “other groups”, as the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, said.

According to Kamikawa, The G7 foreign ministers called for “the immediate release of the hostages”, called for respect for international laws and pledged to “engage” in the search for “a lasting and stable solution in Gaza to achieve lasting peace.”

But above all, They supported pauses and humanitarian corridors to facilitate urgent aid, the movement of civilians and the release of the hostages.

“We stress the need to take urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. All parties must allow unhindered humanitarian aid for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and access for workers humanitarian activities,” reads the joint statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

It was not clear whether the members of the Group of Seven (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) would be able to achieve such unity. in its deliberations on the conflict, given the different sensitivities among its members when referring to issues such as the Israeli right to defend itself or the increase in civilian deaths in Gaza.

“For the first time, the members of the G7 have been able to adopt a common message on the current situation” in Israel and Palestine, which highlights “the importance of a humanitarian step” and to continue a peace process in which “the solution of the two states is the only viable option,” Kamikawa said at a press conference.

This is “an important result,” declared the Japanese minister, who assured that she and her counterparts, among whom was also the high representative of the European Union (EU), had “intense” exchanges of opinions that were longer than expected. expected, during which everyone spoke “very openly and without holding back.

In relation to the tension in the Middle East, The statement by the G7 foreign ministers also sends a message to Iran, country that he urges to “refrain from offering support to Hamas and carry out further acts that destabilize” the area, and to “use its influence” to “reduce regional tensions.”

G7 Foreign Ministers in Japan.

The Israeli army has been relentlessly bombing the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack on its territory that left more than 1,400 dead, most of them civilians.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, a territory governed by Hamas, assured that The toll in the Palestinian enclave exceeds 10,300 deaths, including thousands of children.

The Strip is under an Israeli siege, which cut off supplies of water, food and fuel. Humanitarian aid in the enclave is arriving in dribs and drabs.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that fuel supplies to Gaza will not resume and that there will be no ceasefire until the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas are freed.

He also stated that Israel would assume “overall responsibility for security” in Gaza after the war and that, until then, it could allow for eventual “tactical pauses” to free captives and facilitate the arrival of aid to the territory.

But this Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel not to occupy the Palestinian enclave, from which the Israelis unilaterally withdrew in 2005.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Blinken said there should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict.”

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the meeting of foreign ministers in Japan.

Statements about the war in Ukraine

About the war in Ukraine, The G7 reiterated in the statement its “firm commitment that its support for Ukraine in its fight for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will never decline” and said that they will continue to implement “strict” sanctions against Moscow,

“In addition, we urge China not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, to pressure Russia to stop its military aggression and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the foreign ministers said.

Likewise, they applauded “China’s participation in the peace process led by Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke at the G7 meeting via videoconference.

Previously, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa had noted that “even if tensions increase in the Middle East, it is important for the G7 to be united in sending a clear message to the international community that our firm commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver.”

G7 Foreign Ministers together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (on screen).

In the 20th month of war and with Kiev’s counteroffensive trying to gain ground, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met regularly with Western leaders to try to dispel fatigue around the conflict.

German Chancellor Annalena Baerbock had anticipated that the G7 countries were working to help Ukraine in the face of a second winter in which they foresee new Russian attacks against energy facilities.

“If our support for Ukraine wanes now, (Russia) will exploit it mercilessly, with terrible consequences for Ukrainians and Europeans. Other actors in different parts of the world would also draw bad conclusions,” Baerbock said.

AFP AND EFE