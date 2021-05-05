The G7 (G7) foreign ministers advocated stable and predictable relations with Russia. This is stated in the draft communiqué following the results of two-day talks in London, Bloomberg reports.

The document points to Russia’s actions to “undermine the democratic systems of other countries, its malicious cyber activity and the use of disinformation.” Also, the foreign ministers again called on Moscow to investigate the alleged poisoning of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny.

At the same time, the communique says that the foreign ministers of the G7 countries confirm their interest in stable and predictable relations with Russia, but they intend to strengthen the collective capacity to counter and restrain Russian behavior.

Earlier on May 5, it was reported that the G7 foreign ministers spent an hour and a half discussing Russia. The discussion took longer than the issues of Afghanistan and Syria.

The spokesman for the State Department said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken conveyed to the foreign ministers Washington’s position on the need to “hold Russia to account”, but at the same time seek stability and predictability.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin would take place in June, during the visit of the head of the White House to Europe. He intends to attend the G7 summit in London and the NATO meeting in Brussels.