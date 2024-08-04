G7 foreign ministers held a video conference on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and expressed “deep concern” over fears of escalation, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

“Together with our partners, we expressed grave concern about recent events that threaten to give the crisis a regional dimension,” Tajani said in a statement.

“We call on the parties concerned to refrain from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and lead to a new escalation,” said the statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry, which holds the presidency of the G7 this year.

The statement added that the foreign ministers “stressed the priority of reaching a positive outcome to the negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza” while intensifying humanitarian aid.