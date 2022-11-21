G7 countries on Sunday criticized North Korea’s “reckless” launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and urged the UN Security Council to take more “meaningful” action to stop Pyongyang’s tests.

In a statement, the G7 foreign ministers said North Korea’s repeated missile launches “further destabilize the region, despite calls from the international community for peace and stability”.

North Korea’s test on Friday appeared to involve its latest ICBM, with a potential range to reach the mainland United States.

In the statement, the G7 called for “a strong and united response from the international community, which includes the need to take more significant measures from the UN Security Council”.

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. A representative of the European Union also signs the statement.

So far this month, North Korea is estimated to have fired 30 short-, medium- and long-range missiles, including Friday’s launch, which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the Hokkaido region of North Korea. north of the country.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, assured that the missile on Friday was a Hwasong-17 and classified it as “the most powerful strategic weapon in the world”.

The agency also reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch with his daughter.

Since October, the series of North Korean launches has included a possible ICBM that flew over and through Japan, sounding warning sirens in the north of the country.

North Korea has already launched more missiles in 2022 than in any other year.

Since 2006, the UN Security Council has passed nearly a dozen resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile-related activity.

North Korea conducted six nuclear bomb tests between 2006 and 2017 and has vowed never to put a brake on its nuclear program.

The G7 communiqué demands that North Korea’s nuclear program be dismantled under verification and states that that nation “will never have the status of a state possessing nuclear weapons”.