Boccia-Sangiuliano case, the influencer reignites the controversy against the orchestra conductor Venezi. The flurry of Instagram stories. Venezi: “I never took a cent to present my books”

The social clash between Mary Rosaria Bocciaformer collaborator of the former Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and the conductor Beatrice Veneziconfirmed by the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti to lead the concert for the stage of G7 in Pompeii. Boccia, through a series of Instagram “stories”, rewinds the tape for a moment and launches a direct attack.

“Let’s recap – we read in the first – From 11/11/2022 Advisor to the Minister for Music with a compensation of 30,000.00 euros. To date, there is no evidence of any consultancy in the records”. And he attaches a link and screenshot of the Mic page with the names of the consultants, highlighting that of Venice. In the next story, referring to the concert conducted by Venezi and included in the G7 program, Boccia writes: “The ministry had foreseen a fee for the orchestra and one for the maestro. Now, as often happens, there is no trace of the old papers. The teacher doesn’t come anymore rewarded from the ministry but directly from the orchestra who in the meantime has seen her compensation increase”.

Then, he published the poster of a presentation of the conductor’s new book. “The Maestro guest in Pompeii at the expense of the ministry for the direction of the G7 concert – writes Boccia – on September 19th (as can be read on the poster) he wanted to present his book and receive a large fee. She cancelled the guest appearance only after the former minister’s request, who told her: since you are a guest of the ministry you cannot carry out any other work activity”. Finally, Boccia launches a direct attack: “He’s absolutely right,” she comments in the latest story, “I’m not quite at his level.” And she adds a quote from Fabrizio Caramagna: “Honesty looks straight into the eyes. Dishonesty looks straight into the pockets.”

“The so-called “fact checking” is the basis of a journalist’s work and his professional ethics. Or at least it should. I wonder if the order of journalists will ever take action against all those “journalists” who publish fake newswithout any verification, which they devalue the work of those who carry out this profession with dedication and love for the truth. As far as I’m concerned I have never received a cent for my book presentations. I have always done them for free. And this could have been verified by any serious journalist”. The conductor wrote on Instagram Beatrice Veneziwhich today ended up again in the sights of Maria Rosaria Boccia