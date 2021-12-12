Russia faces “major consequences” if it decides to invade Ukraine. The G7 countries issued that warning on Sunday after a meeting about tensions over Russia and Ukraine. The group of seven economic powers and the head of foreign affairs of the European Union have a joint statement condemning Russia for its ‘aggressive’ approach to Ukraine’s border.

Foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan and the United States have gathered in the English city of Liverpool for consultations on, among other things, the tensions around the Russian-Ukrainian border. The G7 warns Russia to “de-escalate” military troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and says the Kremlin has “no doubt” that an invasion will lead to “major consequences and high costs”.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to the right of each sovereign state to determine its own future,” the G7 ministers wrote. The statement contains no further details. British minister Liz Truss said at the meeting that the summit is “considering all options” when it comes to economic sanctions, the AP news agency reported.

Also read: Biden threatens sanctions in video call with Putin



Aggressive slogans

US intelligence recently speculated that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine with 175,000 troops early next year. Moscow vehemently denies that.

The Russian embassy in London accused the G7 summit of anti-Russian imagery on Saturday evening in a response to the consultations. “Russia has made numerous offers to NATO to ease tensions. The G7 meeting could be an opportunity to discuss this, but so far we’ve heard nothing but aggressive slogans.” President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia is being demonized for moving troops into its own territory, according to several news agencies.

In addition to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, there was more on the agenda in Liverpool. Ministers also discussed the Iran nuclear deal, tensions in the Western Balkans, Afghanistan and climate change.