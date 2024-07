Representatives of G7 countries during a meeting in Italy in June | Photo: EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries called on Wednesday (31) for the result of the recent elections in Venezuela to “reflect the will of the Venezuelan people”, and asked the country’s authorities to release the detailed electoral records “with full transparency”.

“We urge electoral officials to immediately share all information with the opposition and independent observers,” said a joint statement from the G7 countries, made up of the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Italy, the latter holding the rotating presidency of the group.

The G7 also expressed concern about the situation in the country after the elections: “Reports from independent national and international observers have raised serious concerns about the announced results of the elections,” it noted.

Furthermore, he stated that he had suspicions “about the way in which the electoral process was conducted, especially with regard to irregularities and the lack of transparency in the final vote count”.

“As the process unfolds, we call for maximum restraint in the country and a peaceful and democratic solution,” added the heads of diplomacy of the G7 countries, according to the statement released by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the presidential elections last Sunday (28), the electoral body, composed of Chavistas, proclaimed dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner, amid protests and accusations from the opposition of manipulation of the result.