The G7 foreign ministers have called on Belarus to hold new, free and fair elections under international observation. This is stated in the draft communiqué following the results of two-day talks in London. RIA News…

The foreign ministers also stated that they would support the “democratic aspirations” of the Belarusian people. The document says that the G7 countries are concerned about the political crisis and the human rights situation in Belarus. In addition, the G7 called for the implementation of the recommendations of the OSCE independent expert group in the country and the release of political prisoners from prisons.

Earlier it was reported that the G7 foreign ministers, during a meeting in London, spent an hour and a half discussing Russia, including touching on Ukraine and Belarus.