G7 leaders urge Iran to stop supporting Russia in conflict with Ukraine

The leaders of the G7 countries turned to Iran because of Russia. This is stated in communiquépublished following the summit in Japanese Hiroshima.

The G7 representative called on Iran to stop helping Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. “In particular, we call on Iran to stop the transfer of armed unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement said.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States would soon impose sanctions against Russia and Iran involved in military-technical cooperation.

Washington will continue to impose costs on those involved in the transfer of Iranian military equipment to the Russian side for use in Ukraine, the official said.