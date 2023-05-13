G7 countries increased commitments to support Ukraine to $44 billion in 2023-2024

The volume of financial commitments to support Ukraine from the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) in the period from 2023 to the beginning of 2024 will be about $44 billion. This follows from a joint statement adopted following the meeting of the heads of the Central Bank and the finance ministers of the G7 countries, which took place in Japanese Niigata on Saturday, May 13, reports TASS.