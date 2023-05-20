Home page politics

The heads of government of the G7 countries meet in Hiroshima, Japan for their annual consultations. © -/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan/dpa

More rivals, fewer partners or competitors: the G7 countries are pursuing a new course in dealing with the up-and-coming superpower China. A new realism is to follow the earlier naivety.

Hiroshima – The group of major democracies (G7) has agreed on a tougher approach to China. Risks in China business and for the supply chains must be reduced. Investments in the People’s Republic should also be better checked beforehand to protect important technologies. These key points of a new strategy for dealing with China emerged on Saturday at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

In a joint statement, the G7 countries also wanted to oppose “economic coercion” aimed at China. The G7 countries are concerned that China often uses its economic clout in political disputes and puts pressure on other countries.

An EU diplomat saw a new realism among the G7 countries: “There is no naivety.” Supporting development in China over the past two decades should have seen more caution in critical supply chains. There is agreement among the G7 countries to reduce dependencies.

No decoupling

“We want to reduce the risk of not disconnecting,” said US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Although in the run-up to the summit there were certainly differences about the right course of action – among the Europeans and also with the USA – Sullivan saw unity in the G7 group. Nevertheless, it is recognized that each country maintains its own relationship with the People’s Republic. He called the expected statement “not hostile”: “It’s just direct and frank.”

cooperation desired

Despite all the differences with China, the G7 states underline their interest in stable and constructive relations. China must be involved and allowed to be involved in global challenges, said the EU official. The G7 states want to work with China on issues such as climate change, preparedness for future pandemics, financial stability and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

criticism of China

By backing Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war, China has sidelined itself politically. The aggressive behavior of China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping is also being observed with concern. Tensions are growing: China is threatening to conquer democratic Taiwan and is making disputed claims to power in the East and South China Seas, through which important shipping routes run. There is also criticism of human rights violations. China is still seen as a partner and competitor, but increasingly as a systemic rival.

Receivables in China business

In trade and investment, the G7 countries are calling for a better balance, which is not always the case today, the EU official said. “China must abide by the rules.” The G7 countries must reduce the risks in dealing with China and diversify supply chains. China must also create fair competitive conditions in its market.

protect technologies

To protect sensitive technologies, the G7 countries want to take a closer look at their own investments abroad, which is primarily aimed at China. US National Security Advisor Sullivan said a joint G7 statement on economic security should include a reference to prior screening of foreign investments. “And then each country will have to decide for itself how to approach the issue.”

Roughly speaking, the considerations are about ensuring that a country’s capital does not flow on a large scale into industrial sectors of rival states that are important for the national security of their own country – for example in the defense or technology sector. The scheme follows a similar mechanism whereby some states pre-screen certain major foreign investments in their own country in sensitive areas. According to Sullivan, the USA itself has long been working on the legal basis for such a preliminary examination of foreign investments.

Other countries’ bad experiences with China are also an opportunity

In order to counter China’s growing influence in the world, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for countries in the Global South to be more closely tied to the West with attractive financing offers. The “New Silk Road” investment project launched by China looked like a good and cheap offer for emerging and developing countries. However, many of these countries have had bad experiences with China.

“They took Chinese loans and ended up with a debt crisis,” she explained. An opportunity is therefore opening up for the G7 countries. “We should offer mutually beneficial partnerships to emerging countries that are willing to work with us,” she said.

In addition to the USA, the G7 also includes Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada as well as the European Union. dpa