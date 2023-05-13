G7 countries agree to continue imposing sanctions against Russia

The G7 countries reaffirmed plans to “impose and implement sanctions and other economic measures” against Russia and resist sanctions circumvention. This is stated in a joint statement following the meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks. RIA News.

As clarified in the Group of Seven, the G7 agreed to continue to resist Moscow’s attempts to circumvent sanctions. “We reaffirm our unwavering determination to impose and implement sanctions and other economic measures to further undermine Russia’s capabilities,” the document says about plans to put pressure on Moscow.

The parties also plan to continue to jointly monitor cross-border transactions between Russia and other countries, as well as monitor oil prices. “We intend to closely monitor the effectiveness of the price threshold for Russian oil and oil products to make sure that the measures are fulfilling their purpose,” the experts said.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union is preparing sanctions against companies helping Russia. Dozens of companies from China, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan could be blacklisted by the EU to help Russia bypass restrictions.