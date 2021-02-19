Members of the Group of Seven, which brings together the strongest economies of democratic countries, with the exception of India, have pledged to increase their donations of money or vaccines for the poorest countries in the world, and will study the possible benefits of an international treaty on pandemics that establishes common and transparent prevention and response mechanisms.

The host of the virtual meeting, Boris Johnson, highlighted a commitment to collaboration to ensure that vaccines capable of responding to new variants of covid-19 can be developed in one hundred days. He promised that the United Kingdom will donate surplus vaccines to developing countries – it has contracted to supply 400 million doses for 67 million inhabitants – when the British population has already been inoculated.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes that the European Union and the G7 countries immediately give 5% of their vaccines to those who do not have them. According to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, there are more than 100 countries that have not received any doses. More than 190 million people have been vaccinated in the world and almost none in Africa, according to Doctors Without Borders.

The United States had already announced in December its commitment to donate 3.3 billion euros over two years and has now confirmed it. The European Union has pledged to double its donation, up to € 1 billion. The United Kingdom was until now, with about 770 million, the largest donor to the ACT Accelerator, of the World Health Organization (WHO), which organizes the distribution between countries in need of treatments and vaccines, these through the Covax entity.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, secretary general of the WHO, also stated this Friday, at the Munich Safety Conference, that “equity in vaccines is not only the right thing to do but also the smartest thing,” arguing later, according to ‘The New York Times’, that the longer the world population passes without being vaccinated, the longer the pandemic will be out of control.

Without Trump



The WHO estimates the financing deficit it has at 19,000 million euros to meet the objective of providing the poorest countries with the instruments to combat the pandemic and the G7 estimates its own contribution at just over 6,200 million. In its communiqué, it invites other countries and international financial institutions to contribute to the fund.

The British presidency of the G7 will crystallize with the face-to-face meeting of Heads of State and Government in June, in the Cornish region. The virtual exchange promoted by Johnson this February seemed focused on promoting an image of unity among its members, after the departure of former US President Donald Trump from the international diplomacy scene.

The new president, Joe Biden, had announced before the meeting the return of his country to the Paris agreements for the reduction of CO2 emissions. This reinsertion into the international consensus has allowed the G7 to offer a promise of collaboration in sustaining the economic recovery due to the impact of the pandemic and to place it within the framework of investments in the green economy.

The French Macron took advantage of the moment to point out that his promotion of a European autonomy for his defense is a way of giving strength to the Atlantic Alliance, whose role is reinforced by the Biden presidency. The new president expressed his commitment to NATO in a speech delivered to the Munich Conference, in what was a significant day of his international projection.