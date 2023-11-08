Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa: G7 countries for the first time reflected a unified position on Gaza

Following two days of negotiations, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries adopted a communiqué in which for the first time they expressed a common position regarding the Gaza Strip. About it writes Reuters.

“I think it is important that the G7 was able to come up with its first unified message in the form of a statement on a humanitarian pause… in terms of the responsibility that the G7 bears to the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

Asked whether all G7 members were calling for a humanitarian pause or if any were advocating a full ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the statement accurately reflected what had been discussed and that there was “real unity” in the bloc.

The communiqué also states that “the two-state solution [Израиля и Палестины] remains the only path to a just, lasting and secure peace.”

The G7 includes the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, and the European Union is also participating in the negotiations.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries said that the G7 does not intend to return to Russia its assets frozen at the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict until the country agrees to pay compensation to Ukraine.