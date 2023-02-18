BERLIN (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major economies on Saturday condemned “in the strongest terms” North Korea’s launch of a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast, saying demand a unified response from the international community.

“This act is a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) and threatens regional and international peace and security,” the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of a security conference. in Munich.

“North Korea’s reckless behavior calls for a unified response from the international community, including other significant measures taken by the UN Security Council,” they added.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Sakura Murakami)