Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/20/2023 – 1:00 pm

Share



The member countries of the G-7 and their guests for the Hiroshima summit closed a joint statement this Saturday, 20, without criticizing Russia for the war and focusing on food security. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is a signatory of the document. In practice, the text – resulting from the meeting between the heads of government present at the event – ​​alleviates the impasse in which the president was plunged, who resisted signing any communiqué potentially hostile to Moscow.

In the exclusive statement from the G7 member countries, however, the high tone against Russia was a mark that will be reinforced at the end of the summit. While the Group of Seven is cohesive in supporting Ukraine, Lula and other leaders of developing countries prefer to adopt a stance they call neutrality.

In today’s joint text, the signatories pledge to work together to respond to the worsening global food security crisis, amplified by the war between Russia and Ukraine. The weight of the conflict is recognized.

“The war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the current food security crisis around the world, especially in developing and least developed countries. We note with deep concern the adverse impact of the war in Ukraine and emphasize that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing weaknesses in the global economy,” the statement reads.

Last week, Ambassador Maurício Lyrio, Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs, stated that Brazil would negotiate this text in order to maintain the neutral tone adopted by the country when the subject is war. “As it is a statement about food security and there are effects of the conflict in Ukraine on access to food and we know that, an initial reference should be made to the conflict in Ukraine. And, naturally, the Brazilian government negotiates this language so that it is compatible with the language that Brazil has used on the subject”, declared the diplomat.

Throughout the declaration, the G-7 and its guests are even committed to supporting grain exports from Ukraine and Russia itself as a way to avoid a shortage in the global supply chain. Russian grains were not subject to sanctions for their important role in feeding humanity.

“We will be working together to respond to the current food security crisis, including by supporting the export of grains from Ukraine and Russia, with the expansion and extension of the BSGI (Black Sea Grain Initiative)”, say the signatories, which includes Lula.

The BSGI is a global community agreement that allows the export of grain across the Black Sea as a way to guarantee world supplies despite the war. Russia renewed its commitment to the treaty for another 60 days this week.

“We call on all BSGI participants to continue to fully implement its operationalization, to its fullest potential and for as long as necessary, and we emphasize the importance of allowing grain to continue to reach those most in need,” reads the joint text.























