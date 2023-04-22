Choe Son-hui, Foreign Minister of North Korea, responded to criticism leveled at the country at a G7 ministerial meeting in Japan

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said the G7 is a “tool to ensure US hegemony” and that the group of countries has no right to question internal decisions taken by Pyongyang. The chancellor’s speech was released on this 6th (April 21, 2023) by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

“The G7 cannot opine on the sovereignty and national status of the DPRK [República Popular Democrática da Coreia]. The country has strengthened its military capabilities to defend itself and deter threats resulting from reckless and provocative military maneuvers by the US and its allies. This protects sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintains stability on the peninsula.”said the minister in announcement (508 KB, in English).

“We will continue to take legal action to protect our country against the US and its hostile allies until the military threat is eliminated and we can live in peace and develop our nation”completed.

The criticism came after the G7’s top foreign ministers condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic tests during a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on Tuesday (April 18). They reiterated their commitment to ending the country’s nuclear program and easing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The chancellors’ meeting precedes the summit with the G7 heads of state, scheduled for May 19-21. The group comprises Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

In early April, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in the meeting. It will be the 1st time since 2009 that Brazil will have a representative at the summit.

“We strongly condemn North Korea’s illegal ballistic missile launches, including the April 13 launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which violated several United Nations Security Council resolutions.”said the announcement (573 KB, in English) of the G7 on Tuesday (April 18).

The missile was launched on April 13 from a base near Pyongyang, covering about 1,000 km before crashing into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

South Korean military reported that the neighboring country may have used a new type of ballistic missile with solid fuel, which gives greater mobility and can go unnoticed by anti-aircraft defense systems, according to the news agency. Associated Press.

In addition to issues involving North Korea, the meeting between foreign ministers also discussed the War in Ukraine, warning that countries that provide assistance to Russia in Ukraine “will face severe costs”.