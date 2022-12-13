G7 members urge third countries to take advantage of Russian oil price ceiling

The G7 countries called on third countries importing crude oil of Russian origin to take advantage of the product price ceiling. About it said in a statement published on the G7 portal of the German presidency.

“We reaffirm our decision that the ceiling price for oil products of Russian origin will come into force on February 5, 2023,” the document says.

In a statement, the G7 noted that the price cap was introduced to “limit Russia’s profit from its aggressive war against Ukraine, promote stability in global energy markets.”

Earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, expressed hope that the EU countries would soon agree on a gas price ceiling as part of the energy market correction mechanism. “I very much hope that we will come to a conclusion within the next days,” she said. European energy ministers will meet to agree on a gas price cap and other aspects of a market correction mechanism on 13 December.

The G7 countries, Australia and the European Union have introduced a price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The restrictions came into effect on December 5. Norway joined them three days later.