The G7 states apparently want to counter China’s Silk Road project. This emerges from an internal strategy paper.

Brussels – The G7 countries * will meet for the next summit in mid-June. Apparently a bulwark against China is to be built in St. Ives, UK. In an internal strategy paper that the Handelsblatt the urgent need for action is described. Specific countries are not named, but experts agree on the intentions *.

“There is an enormous need for infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries, which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the paper quoted as saying. At the end of the virtual G7 summit in February, pledges of billions for the fight against the pandemic had already been made.

G7 summit: Apparently declaring war on China – strategy paper describes plan against the Silk Road initiative

The challenge to China *: A global infrastructure partnership of the seven leading western industrialized countries. Large construction projects are to be stimulated in emerging and developing countries in order to oppose competition to the Chinese Silk Road initiative.

Since 2013, President Xi Jinping * has been massively expanding relations with China’s direct neighbors. The goal is an economic belt. The image of the Silk Road was chosen to emphasize the peaceful, purely economic intentions.

Counterweight to China’s Silk Road empire: the EU and India are already working together – G7 is following suit

The EU and India are already working on a joint counter-initiative. The new cooperation emerges as a “natural partnership”, emphasize EU diplomats. In fact, the plan is to create a counterweight to China, experts agree. So far this role has only been played by the USA.

An additional $ 1.5 to 2.7 trillion should now flow into the infrastructure of emerging and developing countries. This could help achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. Train routes and ports in Asia, Africa and Latin America should enable important connections to the world market. In addition, the lack of investment in the Internet and climate-friendly technologies is likely to increase markedly.

G7: Massive investments in emerging and developing countries – current system “too cumbersome”

The G7 countries want to step into the breach themselves for these investments, as the World Bank and other global financial institutions * have proven to be “too cumbersome”, the paper describes. The current system is too slow and complicated. Developing countries, however, are looking for partners whose plans can be implemented quickly.

"Experience shows that these options are subject to opaque conditions, that they lack adequate standards and safety precautions, that they are financially unsustainable, that they contribute to state uncertainty and, in some cases, run counter to the long-term interests of the citizens in recipient countries," the urgency is increasing Offers emphasized in the strategy paper.