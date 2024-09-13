Andrea Bocelli has accepted the invitation of the Ministry of Culture. This evening from the stage of the Verona Arena, live on Rai1 with Carlo Conti, he confirmed his participation in the G7 Culture, which will take place in Naples from 19th to 21st September.

Tenor Bocelli will perform in Pompeii on the evening of Friday 20 Septemberaccompanied by maestro Carlo Bernini and the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti, as can be read in a note from the MIC.