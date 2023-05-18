G7 Hiroshima, all the dossiers on the table from the West and from Meloni

Giorgia Meloni is testing her first G7 as Prime Minister. A G7 with a high strategic content, as it takes place in the midst of the war in Ukraine and the all-out feud between the US and China. It is no coincidence that Moscow and Beijing will be the two main themes of a summit which, from the perspective of China and Russia, “divides” instead of uniting. “A closed circle”, in particular the Chinese state media define it.

Meloni is committed to showing Italy’s reliability to the main partners, including the United States, who expect reassurances on Italy’s participation in the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative. The premier has repeatedly expressed her intention to exit the agreement signed by the Conte government in 2019, but has not yet made a definitive decision. According to rumors, Joe Biden would have “allowed” a few more months to make and above all communicate the decision. Perhaps to allow Meloni to announce the decision during an interview with Xi Jinping or a visit to China, a move that could guarantee fewer problems in bilateral relations with Beijing. But it remains unlikely to think of Italy remaining in the agreement, also because in 2024 will pick up the baton from Japan for the organization of the summit.

Among other things, an article in the Japanese newspaper Sankei points out how Meloni is the only female presence at this summit among the G7 leaders, as well as Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The newspaper recalls how in 1979 the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher became the first woman of the G7 to participate in the summit, then it was the turn of the Canadian Chancellor Campbell, the German Merkel and the British May.

US pressure on Russia and China

The United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivansaid leaders would focus on further deterring Russia outside the battlefield by tightening a sanctions regime that has caused Russia’s economy to further contract by 1.9% according to official statistics in the last quarter.

The G7 has already adopted price caps on Russian crude, which have dropped revenues by about 43%. according to data from the International Energy Agency. “The United States will have a sanctions package associated with the G7 statement that will focus on the issue of enforcement,” Sullivan said. An EU official said sanctions on Moscow’s diamond trade, amounting to about $5 billion a year, would also be discussed.

Discussions at the China summit should also focus on efforts to isolate the G7 economies from potential economic blackmail by diversifying supply chains and markets. Washington has taken an aggressive approach, blocking China’s access to the most advanced semiconductors and the equipment to make them, and has pressured Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit.

But European politicians, especially those in Berlin and Paris, they want to make sure that “de-risking” doesn’t mean breaking ties with China, one of the world’s largest markets. “This G7 is not an anti-China G7,” an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron told France 24 ahead of the summit.

