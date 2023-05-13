Japan, G7 finance ministers agree on new aid to Ukraine

G7 finance ministers reiterated their “firm commitment” to financial support for Ukraine as long as necessary and to continue to apply sanctions on Moscow, as well as work to prevent Russia from evading these pressure measures.

The G7 “will continue to address Ukraine’s short-term financing needs”, as well as support “joint efforts to repair its critical infrastructure” and help neighboring countries affected by the influx of refugees, read the joint statement adopted at the end of the meeting of finance ministers in Nigata (Japan). The text also underlines the G7’s “unshakeable will” to impose sanctions and other measures on Russia “to undermine its ability to wage war” and to “thwart any attempts to evade” these punitive measures.

The volume of the engagement for economic and budgetary support to Ukraine for 2023 and the beginning of 2024 amounts to $44 billion: This is what can be read in the declaration adopted at the end of the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Japan.

G7: agreement for diversification of supply chains

G7 countries agreed on Saturday to implement a mechanism to diversify global supply chains by the end of the year. Finance ministers meeting in Niigata, Japan, did not directly mention plans to reduce reliance on trade with China or Russia to justify the deal. However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited recent shocks to the world economy. “The effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the disruptions caused by the pandemic have made clear the importance of a diverse and resilient supply chain,” Yellen told reporters. Finance ministers and Group of Seven central bankers underlined “the urgent need to address existing vulnerabilities in highly concentrated supply chains”. The plan, called RISE (Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement) or Strengthening a resilient and inclusive supply chain, offers interested developing countries “funding, knowledge and alliances”, the ministers indicated.

The three-day meeting in Niigata, a coastal city in central Japan, came just before the leaders of the group of big economies convened May 19-21 in Hiroshima. Support for Ukraine and the G7’s relationship with China, as well as nuclear disarmament and action against climate change, should be on the agenda of the summit. In talks on Saturday, the group reaffirmed its support for sanctions against Russia and seeks to ensure their implementation. The heads of the International Monetary Fund, the OECD and the World Bank, as well as the finance ministers of Brazil, India and Indonesia also took part in the talks in Niigata.

Subscribe to the newsletter

