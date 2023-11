Foreign ministers of G7 member countries during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

The G7, a group made up of the seven most industrialized countries in the world, and the European Union (EU) issued a joint statement this Wednesday (22) condemning the launch of North Korea’s spy satellite, which they considered “a serious threat to peace and stability”, in addition to a “violation of United Nations resolutions”.

According to the Pyongyang regime, the Malligyong-1 satellite was successfully launched into orbit this Tuesday (21) and has already taken photos of United States military bases on the island of Guam, in the Pacific Ocean. The international community suspects the launch is a covert test of North Korean ballistic missile technology.

The G7 and EU foreign ministers stated that “any launch using ballistic missile technology” by North Korea is a violation of UN resolutions, which prohibit the North Koreans from carrying out nuclear or missile activities. They also denounced North Korea’s alleged arms exports to Russia, which are reportedly being used in the invasion of Ukraine, and expressed “concern” about the possible transfer of nuclear or missile technology from Moscow to Pyongyang.

G7 and EU members called for a “forceful” response from the UN Security Council to the North Korean satellite launch and reaffirmed that North Korea “cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapons state.” They also urged North Korea to resume “dialogue” with the international community and fulfill its international obligations. (With EFE Agency)