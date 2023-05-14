The G7 countries reached an agreement, this Saturday (13), to adopt by the end of the year a mechanism to diversify world supply chains.

The decision was announced after a meeting of financial authorities in Niigata (central Japan), ahead of a meeting of rulers next week.

The new system will combine financial assistance, knowledge exchange and partnerships for low- and middle-income countries, with the aim of helping them play a greater role in this key process for the global industry, according to a statement released at the end of the meeting.

The ministers did not directly mention the intention to reduce dependence on trade with China or Russia to justify the agreement.

However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited the recent shocks faced by the world economy.

“The effects of the Russian war against Ukraine and the disruptions caused by the pandemic have made clear the importance of a diverse and resilient supply chain,” Yellen told reporters.

The Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers highlighted the “urgent need to address existing vulnerabilities in highly concentrated supply chains”.

The plan called RISE (Strengthening a Resilient and Inclusive Supply Chain) will be implemented in collaboration with the World Bank and other competent international organizations, detailed the statement.

The financial package dedicated to this new instrument has not yet been determined, Japanese Deputy Finance Minister Masato Kanda told the press.

Concretely, RISE would help countries not only to guarantee the extraction of raw materials for industry, but also to make them capable of transforming them in their own territories, which would allow, at least in part, to avoid going through the China for that.

– Rehearsal before Hiroshima –

The ministers justified that “the diversification of supply chains can contribute to preserving energy security and helping to maintain macroeconomic stability”.

The G7 countries (United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada) also reaffirmed their “unwavering” support for Ukraine and their condemnation of the “illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression” launched by Russia.

Its budgetary and economic support for Ukraine has been increased to $44 billion for 2023 and early 2024, they announced on Saturday. In a previous report on this subject in February, the figure was $39 billion.

The three-day meeting in Niigata, a coastal city in central Japan, came just before the leaders of the major economies group meet May 19-21 in Hiroshima.

The summit’s agenda is expected to include support for Ukraine, the G7’s relationship with China, as well as nuclear disarmament and action against climate change.

Also present at the meeting in Niigata were the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, as well as the finance ministers of Brazil, India and Indonesia.