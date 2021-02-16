For Emmanuel Macron, the challenges of the Sahel countries in the face of terrorism require both strengthening the fight against jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and reinstating the state in the neglected territories of the region. One year after the summit of Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantique), theThe French president spoke by videoconference on Tuesday February 16 at the G5 Sahel summit which is being held in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad.

A year earlier, the Pau summit had led to a military reinforcement in the “three borders” zone and the sending of 600 additional French soldiers, bringing them from 4,500 to 5,100. This time, the president did not did not mention a reduction in the size of Operation Barkhane, announcing that there will be no “immediately” French military personnel in the Sahel.

Earlier, the French president had welcomed the decision announced the day before by Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno to send 1,200 soldiers to this zone of the “three borders”, praising “a strong and courageous decision which will reinforce the strength of the G5 Sahel”.

“We have managed to achieve real results in the ‘three borders’ area”, between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, and the main target group, the Islamic State in the Grand Sahara (EIGS), “lost his grip and suffered many losses”, first greeted the French president. But organizations affiliated with Al Qaeda still pose a threat in the Sahel, he stressed. So he promised “reinforced action” for “try to go and decapitate these organizations”.

Beyond the military component, the French president called for “return of security and services to populations”, claiming “an impetus at the highest level of the State” to reinvest the neglected territories of the region. “It is through the collective and concrete action on the ground that we will succeed. France will continue to play its part, because I know that everyone is mobilized here”, he concluded.

In January 2021, Emmanuel Macron declared that France would “adjust [son] effort”, favoring two solutions: the“internationalization”, embodied by the new group of special forces Takuba, in which several dozen Estonians, Czechs and Swedes participate, and the “Sahelization”, or the passing of the baton to the local national armies that France forms with the European Union. However, these national armies are currently under-trained and under-equipped..

In this context, the G5 Sahel countries on Monday demanded additional financial efforts to fight the jihadists while promising to“empower” their joint armed force at a time when Paris would like to see them take over the military, but also political, to reduce its commitment.

Because despite the tactical success claimed, the picture remains very bleak in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. More than eight years after the start of the crisis, hardly a day goes by without an armed attack, the explosion of an artisanal mine or atrocities against civilians. The bar of two million displaced persons was crossed in January.