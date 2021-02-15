A two-day summit – February 15 and 16, 2021 – in Chad to take stock of the security crisis in the Sahel. It brings together the presidents of the G5-Sahel (Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad) and French Emmanuel Macron, by videoconference, like the President of the European Council Charles Michel, due to coronavirus. The summit associating the G5-Sahel, France and other international partners takes place a year after the one in Pau (southwest of France). Which, faced with the threat of a rupture under the blows of jihadists, had led to a military reinforcement in the area known as the “three borders” (Mali, Niger and Burkina) and the sending of 600 additional French soldiers for Operation Barkhane, increasing them from 4,500 to 5,100.

For eight years, France is trying to counter the terrorist attacks which are on the increase in a region where violence has displaced more than two million people. But Paris now wants to ease off, even if it cannot boast of having achieved its goals. “The Pau summit was that of the military surge. That of N’Djamena will be that of the diplomatic, political and development leap in order to consolidate the results of the last months”, said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian before the Senate on February 9, 2020.

Two ways to take a step back

France will “to adjust (his) effort”, assured in January 2021 Emmanuel Macron. She favors two solutions. One is the“internationalization”, embodied by the new group of special forces Takuba, in which several dozen Estonians, Czechs and Swedes participate. The other track is the “Sahelization”, that is to say the passing of the baton to the local national armies that France forms with the European Union. National armies which are currently under-trained and under-equipped. In Burkina, soldiers hardly ever leave bases when they have not left them.

In all cases, “a variety of actors are needed to face the major challenges in the region “, declared in November 2020 Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for peace operations, stressing the need to strengthen the G5-Sahel Joint Force. The latter “plays an essential role in the regional response to violent extremism. In this regard, it is essential that it receives the assistance it needs to carry out the tasks entrusted to it”, he indicated, specifying that “lhe question of the predictability of funding remains a concern “. Over the years, this question has become crucial in the reflection around a greater involvement of African armies in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

“The current position of Paris, namely that of resizing Barkhane, is due to internal considerations, Nigerien journalist Seidik Abba, a specialist in security issues in the Sahel and in the Lake Chad basin, told Franceinfo Africa. Today, with the health crisis, the bill has become too steep – 900 million to 1 billion euros per year. If there is the possibility of making savings by reducing a commitment like Barkhane, France will do so. In addition, Emmanuel Macron will certainly be a candidate for his own succession in 2022. The election is approaching and there is a reversal of opinion vis-à-vis the French military presence in Mali, as a recent poll indicated. . “ In short, Paris is faced with growing questions about a financially and humanly costly anti-jihadist commitment (50 soldiers killed since 2013).

A military presence experienced as heavy

It is not only in France that the French military presence in Mali is increasingly unpopular. In recent years, with that of the peacekeepers of the United Nations Mission in Mali (Minusma), it has been called into question on several occasions by residents and activists who denounce “occupation forces”. Demonstrations were organized, especially in France on the sidelines of the Pau summit.

On December 4, 2020, in the wake of the death of 13 French soldiers in Mali during a collision between helicopters in a combat zone, Emmanuel Macron invited the Sahelian heads of state to this summit, asking them to clarify their position on the French military presence. An announcement badly felt by many in the region, who had seen it more as a “summons”. Originally scheduled for December 2019, the summit will finally be held in January 2020 due to a bloody attack in Niger.



The controversy continued and resulted in a diplomatic incident a few weeks later. In February 2020, the Ambassador of Mali in France, Toumani Djimé Diallo, severely criticizes the soldiers of the Foreign Legion participating in Barkhane in his country, during a hearing before the Senate Defense Committee. “There is no anti-French feeling in Mali. There was, at one point, a feeling among the population against the French military presence“, he declares then. “First, with so many men and resources deployed, we expected more results, less costly in human lives. On the other hand, I will speak frankly to you, in these forces, there are officers. , the normal army, but also the Foreign Legion. That is the problem. “ His exit provokes the ire of the French authorities who denounce remarks “false and unacceptable”. In the aftermath of these declarations that were poorly received by Paris, Mali will recall its ambassador.

Until recently, in early January 2021, Barkhane was accused of committing a blunder during airstrikes against jihadists. The operation left nearly twenty dead, civilians, according to the villagers Malians. What the French army has denied.

Mixed results

The French army claims to have seriously weakened the Islamic State (IS) organization and killed several Al-Qaeda leaders in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi). The number of attacks on military camps fell in 2020. But the two main jihadist nebulae remain very active. Thus, despite the claimed tactical successes, the picture remains very bleak.

More than eight years after the onset in northern Mali of a security crisis that continues to spread its metastases to the sub-region, hardly a day goes by in the region without an attack on what remains of representation state, the explosion of an artisanal mine or abuses against civilians who are the main victims of the conflict.

A holistic solution

At the military level, as Jean-Yves Le Drian underlined, we must now combine diplomacy, politics and development. On the political level, France considers that too little has yet been done by its Sahelian partners, for example in Mali, to apply a peace agreement signed with the former northern rebellion or to bring back teachers and doctors to the places they deserted. A political approach that rhymes with development.

“As the head of the DGSE recently said (General Directorate of External Security, Bernard Emié), terrorism is becoming more and more endogenous. On the three borders, the heads of the katibas and the combatants are people from Niger. Likewise, it is Malians who are involved in terrorist movements. Young people are recruitable because they have nothing to do. Even if we increase the workforce and buy planes, they will always be if we do not resolve the development issue. A French soldier said : ‘We kill 10 and 20 reappear because we can recruit young people. ‘ The military solution must be linked to development issues. This would allow young people to no longer fall prey to terrorist groups “, Seidik Abba analysis which has just published Understanding Boko Haram (The Harmattan). Taking the example of the terrorist group that harasses populations in northern Nigeria, he notes: “The ideological question is not fundamentally what motivates the fighters who join. They also do it to improve their daily lives.”

Investing in development also involves good governance. “In northern Mali, for example, when there were previous peace accords, the money made available for development projects was used by the region’s elite or by the government of Bamako. money has not been traceable. We need transparency “, concludes Seidik Abba.

If Paris wants more politics, it is cautious about possible negotiations with the jihadists. In the short term, the soldiers who keep control over the transitional authorities installed after the August 2020 putsch in Mali, the epicenter of the crisis, take up the need for a dialogue with the Malian jihadist leaders Iyad Ag Ghaly and Amadou Koufa. A hypothesis officially excluded by Paris. On the contrary, the N’Djamena summit could “act on the effort targeted on the upper hierarchy” of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), a jihadist alliance affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a hierarchy of which the two men are the main heads, explains the Elysee.

“Mali must be able to dialogue if necessary, objects Seidik Abba. A few weeks ago, we learned that the boss of the DST (ex-DGSI) had made an agreement with terrorists after the attack on rue des Rosiers (1982) so that they no longer come to strike France. In the case of Mali, Malians run katibas. Can we engage in dialogue and bring some of them to their senses? ? It is possible. We see what happened with Boko Haram in Niger. When the state asked the fighters to lay down their arms, assuring them that they would not be prosecuted, more than 500 people came forward. It is a door that must not be dismissed. After 18 years of fighting with the Taliban, the Americans have sat down to negotiate with them. It would be detrimental to development to wait this long. “