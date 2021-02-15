On Monday February 15, the G5 Sahel summit, in which Emmanuel Macron participates from France by videoconference, opened in Chad, with the main theme of the fight against jihadist groups. Groups still very present in the region, despite the death of several Al-Qaeda leaders. 5,100 French soldiers are currently engaged in Operation Barkhane. So, should we downsize? The Élysée speaks rather of a readjustment of the device.

“It is not a question of disengagement, but rather of returning to the strengths of a year ago, before the temporary reinforcement of 600 men. The objective was to increase the operations, and there were results, since several hundred jihadists were killed“, underlines Dorothée Olliéric, special correspondent of France Televisions in Manaka (Mali). The security situation remains extremely delicate in the region. Operation Barkhane will therefore continue, but differently, with the objective, in the long term, of passing the hand.