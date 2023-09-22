Group – made up of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India – says that the longer the reform takes, the more the effectiveness of the council “will be questioned”

Ohe chancellors of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India – Mauro Vieira, Annalena Baerbock, Yoko Kamikawa and Sanjay Verma, respectively – met in New York (USA), on Thursday (September 21, 2023), on the sidelines of the 78th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

They discussed the status of UN Security Council reform negotiations. According to them, the longer this reformulation takes, more the effectiveness of the body “will be questioned”.

The subject was one of the themes of the opening speech of the Assembly, made by the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to him, the UN Security Council comes “progressively losing its credibility” and it must undergo changes – among them, the entry of more permanent members.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India issued one statement set (PDF – 389 kB). “[Eles] agreed that the inability of the UN Security Council to effectively and timely address contemporary global challenges reinforces the urgent need for its structural reform, in order to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realitiess”, the document reads.

According to the text, it is necessary, in a way “urgent”, increase the number of both permanent and non-permanent members – especially, with the entry of developing countries.

“Recognizing the historical injustice that exists in representation in the Security Council, they highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of underrepresented and unrepresented groups and regions, such as Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean,” the statement said.

“Ministers stressed that the future of international governance structures depends on their ability to adapt and remain fit for purpose. The longer reform of the UN Security Council takes, the more its effectiveness will be questioned”, he added.