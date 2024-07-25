Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 12:38

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted this Thursday, the 25th, that there is a great deal of cooperation between the US and emerging countries, also mentioning China. “The US is collaborating with emerging countries and we continue to work towards a good relationship with China so that everyone can continue to compete,” she said during a press conference after participating in the first meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents of the Group of 20 largest economies in the world (G20), which will take place today and tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.

Yellen said the U.S. was taking unprecedented action in Russia’s “brutal war against Ukraine,” she said. “Most Americans support the idea that Russia should not trample on other sovereignties.”

Regarding President Joe Biden’s speech on Wednesday, 24, the Treasury Secretary said that the Democrat brought “wisdom and grace in his comments” and added that Vice President Kamala Harris certainly shares the same feelings and values ​​as the president.

Yellen also said that both Biden and Harris have worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people over the past 3 1/2 years. “Both Biden and Harris have worked tirelessly for the American people,” she said. “The results speak for themselves.”

She stressed that the values ​​of this administration’s policy are followed by the vice president. “Harris clearly understands the needs for families to thrive and prosper,” she said.

She said the vice president works on a variety of programs, including those related to small businesses, minorities, child care and strengthening the role of unions in the economy. “She knows middle-class families and what is important to the strength of the American economy. She is aware of the need to reduce costs in certain sectors, such as child care and health care.”