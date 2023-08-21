Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 7:39 pm

The health ministers of the member countries of the G-20 (a group that brings together 20 of the world’s main economies) have warned that climate change will continue to generate health emergencies around the world. The document, with 25 paragraphs, was released at the end of the meetings, held in India, on Friday (18) and Saturday (19).

According to the document, emergencies and re-emergencies of infectious diseases are foreseen. And the increasing severity and frequency of natural disasters threatens to overwhelm the ability of health systems to deliver essential care. “We recognize the need to improve the resilience of health systems against the impacts of climate change”, highlights the text.

Related news:

The ministers also underscored the importance of strengthening existing infectious disease surveillance systems and cooperation between disease prevention and control centers. Brazil was represented at the meeting by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who also defended the expansion of partnerships.

“Based on the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, we reached a consensus to build more resilient, equitable, sustainable and inclusive health systems, equipped to deal with global health challenges and future public health emergencies”, says the document. “We also recognize the importance of integrating a gender perspective when designing health systems, considering the specific needs of women and girls, with the aim of achieving gender equality in health systems.”

Another issue addressed in the document was the need to improve understanding of the long-term covid and its individual, social and economic consequences.