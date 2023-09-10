It took over 200 hours of negotiations and 15 drafts before consensus was reached on the language of the final G20 declaration on Ukraine, adopted yesterday in New Delhi. The Indian Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, spoke about the marathon negotiations, according to which 300 bilateral meetings between the diplomats of the G20 presidency and their counterparts took place to reach the result. “The most complex part of the entire G20 was arriving at a consensus on the paragraphs on geopolitical issues – said Kant – It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts”.

“We have made history”, said Narendra Modi yesterday at the end of the first day of work of the G20, which opened yesterday with the green light for the full entry of the African Union into the group and concluded with the signing of a memorandum for a economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe, which should be an alternative to the Chinese Silk Road.

In the middle, the green light for the final declaration, with the compromise on the part regarding the war in Ukraine. Russia is not mentioned, its aggression is not condemned, even if last year’s Bali statement and the UN resolutions approved in the last 18 months are recalled: a ploy to ‘save’ the summit, which risked failing precisely on this point. For the Russian sherpa a “balanced” text, while from Kiev came the rejection: “The G20 has nothing to be proud of”.

BIDEN

“At a time when the global economy suffers from overlapping shocks related to the climate crisis, fragility and conflict, this year’s summit demonstrated that the G20 can still find solutions to our most pressing problems”, US President Joe Biden wrote on X, speaking of the New Delhi summit which ends today. Biden will skip the final session of the summit (which began at 10.30am Indian time, 7am in Italy) and will leave for Vietnam, after the visit, together with the other leaders of the Group, to the Raj Ghat, the memorial in homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

LEADERS VISIT THE GANDHI MEMORIAL

Today visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial by the G20 leaders. Welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave each of them a traditional ‘angrakha’ raw silk scarf with the symbol of the summit, the heads of state and government of the group, together with those of the invited countries and the heads of the organizations internationals, laid a wreath outside the Raj Ghat, at the entrance of which Gandhi’s quote stands out: “My life is my message”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at the memorial just before 9am local time and exchanged a few words with Modi. The final session of the summit is scheduled for 12.30pm. Meloni will speak on the topics of digital transitions and artificial intelligence. In the morning the Prime Minister also has bilateral talks on the agenda with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and with the South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

After observing a moment of contemplation, the leaders – some barefoot, others in slippers – each placed a wreath of flowers in front of the memorial. “At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence,” he wrote in X Modi, according to which “Gandhi’s timeless ideals guide the our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.”