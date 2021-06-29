At the start in Matera the work of the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers chaired by the head of the Farnesina Luigi Di Maio, the second three-day event which, according to him, makes Italy “the crossroads of important decisions at a global level”. Multilateralism, Africa and food security were the central themes of the meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the Group of the main economies of the world, followed for the first time by a joint session with the development ministers.





In the Lucan city, where they arrived from Bari on board a special train of the Lucanian Apulian Railways, there are 32 ministers and heads of delegation: the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi, who will connect by videoconference, and the Russian Sergei Lavrov are physically absent. , who sent his deputy, in addition to the Australian and Brazilian ministers, due to the anti-Covid restrictions.

“I look forward to discussing how we can cooperate to fight the pandemic, tackle the climate crisis and support a more inclusive and sustainable economic recovery,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

The meeting of foreign ministers is divided into two sessions: the first concerns the issue of global governance and multilateralism, a key tool for addressing the main global challenges and promoting a sustainable and resilient recovery. The international response to Covid has in fact confirmed the importance of a cooperative approach at an international level, an alternative to the “nationalization” of interventions. The second session is dedicated to relations with the African continent, with a thematic focus on sustainable development and focuses on the most appropriate policy measures in some important sectors including those of the inclusion of young people and women, trade exchanges, the fight against climate change and the energy transition. In order to ensure alignment with the general narrative of the program of the Italian Presidency of the G20, both themes on the agenda were developed starting from the three pillars “People, Planet, Prosperity” and in harmony with the theme of the “build back” better “, aimed at promoting a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery.

In this perspective in the afternoon a joint meeting of foreign and development ministers will be held for the first time in the history of the G20 This will be followed, again for the first time, by a specific session of the development ministers alone, Wednesday in Brindisi. With the joint ministerial, the Italian presidency intends to bring the global situation of food security and nutrition to the center of the international political agenda, thus providing the political impetus and momentum necessary for concrete actions to tackle food crises and reach the Zero goal. Hunger by 2030. At the end, the Matera Ministerial Declaration will be adopted.

Di Maio: Italy supports effective multilateralism “

“Italy supports effective multilateralism and a rules-based international order, with the United Nations at the center.” This is what Minister Di Maio said when opening the G20 proceedings in Matera, where the first session is dedicated precisely to the theme of multilateralism and global governance.

“The UN leadership – underlined the head of the Farnesina – is the cornerstone of an ‘effective multilateral system’, based on common objectives and values. The reform processes promoted by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has just been confirmed for a second mandate, they aim to ensure that the Organization continues to live up to this important task, making it more efficient, democratic, transparent, representative and responsible “.

“The Covid-19 pandemic – recalled Di Maio – highlighted the need for a coordinated international response to emergencies that transcend national borders. In an interconnected world, multilateralism and international cooperation are the only truly effective tools for facing global challenges “.

The minister cites the case of vaccines: “Italy was among the first countries to invoke an international alliance for the health response to the pandemic. Also on the Italian impulse, the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT- A), the main global collaborative platform to fight the pandemic “.

“Countering the health, social and economic impact of the pandemic and promoting a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery”. These are the objectives of the Italian presidency of the G20 reaffirmed by the minister.

“A free, fair, inclusive trade based on respect for shared rules is essential to counter the pandemic and promote a sustainable recovery, which makes our economies greener and more digital”, the minister reiterated, underlining how the pandemic has ” highlighted the vulnerabilities of the trading system and global value chains “.

“Also in view of the twelfth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which will start at the end of the year, and in line with the commitments made at the last Summits, the G20 must continue to provide strong support for the reform of the Organization – said the head of the Farnesina – As presidency of the G20, Italy works intensively to accompany this process and foster a broad international convergence on the relaunch of trade and investments, with particular attention to strengthening the value chains of healthcare products , environmental sustainability, internationalization and innovation of small and medium-sized enterprises “.

Blinken: “Deep commitment to strengthen multilateralism”

“Multilateralism is our best tool to address the global challenges we face, be it the Covid pandemic, the climate crisis or the construction of a sustainable economic recovery”. This is what the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his speech at the G20 meeting, underlining that today’s meeting “strengthens this vital role and our deep commitment to it”.

“To put an end to the pandemic, we need to bring more vaccines to more places,” he said again, stressing that the Covid pandemic has increased inequalities around the world and that the G20 should continue to help low-income countries address “their significant weaknesses on the debt front “.

G20, who are the member countries

The member countries of the G20, which together represent 80% of world GDP, 75% of trade and 60% of the population, are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia , Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. Spain is invited as a permanent guest.