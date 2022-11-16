G20, both Biden and Xi Jinping win: the first reunites the West, the second starts the thaw

All together passionately. The G20 summit in Bali, which promised to be one of the most tense ever, turned out to be less angular than expected. Vince Joe Biden, who reunites the western front and takes steps towards thawing towards China, Xi Jinping wins, restarting Chinese diplomacy by showing himself more accommodating than some thought. Thanks to the absence of the great stone guest, Vladimir Putin, smiles and parcels on the shoulders were wasted. So much so that the two-day Indonesian event was even concluded by the summit between Giorgia Meloni and Xi Jinping. Unforeseen after the election campaign (but also before, much before and since 2008 with the proposals to boycott the Beijing Olympics over the issue of Tibet), Meloni had shown herself to be very drastic in her line on China. Among the promise (also repeated to Joe Biden) to review the agreement on the Silk Road at the meeting with the representative of Taipei in Italy, up to the “flirt” on Twitter with the Dalai Lama.

In short, all the arguments for a diplomatic confrontation seemed to exist, so much so that greetings and congratulations on the appointment as prime minister were delayed from the Chinese side. And instead, Meloni gives a tail and meets Xi at sunset of the summit. He hopes for an increase in trade, in order to boost Italian exports, shares the need for diplomatic steps to prevent further escalation in Ukraine. And most importantly, accept Xi’s invitation to visit him in Beijing.

Perhaps this is precisely one of the climate symbols of the G20 in Bali, where a Xi Jinping further strengthened by the conferment of the third mandate as general secretary of the Communist Party of China and benefited from the absence of the alleged “friend without limits” of the Kremlin, he was able to move as he pleased. And he has chosen to show a more accommodating face than in the recent past. He restarted the dialogue with the US by meeting Joe Biden with a dazzling smile, but he also spoke in parliament with the Australian Antony Albanese, the South Korean Yoon Suk-yeol, Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sanchez and Mark Rutte.

The latter is an underestimated but fundamental step for Beijing in terms of semiconductors, given that the Dutch ASML holds a real monopoly on ultraviolet lithography, one of the crucial steps in the production of microchips. Sector in which Biden is very tight on China, which is trying to keep the channel open with the Netherlands.

Richard McGregor, senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute commented that “the change in tone” of Chinese foreign policy “is evident”. But according to the expert, it would be misleading to think that we are entering an era of diplomatic stability. Rather, “there is an effort to achieve some sort of balance.” The United States is aware of this and will hardly abandon its plans to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

