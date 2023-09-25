G20 summit
The words of the resident of the White House, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, at the G20 summit, were an acknowledgment of the importance of the UAE’s effective and influential role on more than one level, and it is not the first time that the American administration has appreciated the work of our leadership regarding… With many files in which the UAE participated to consolidate regional security and global peace, and spread peace and prosperity.
US President Joe Biden thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for being the one who came up with the idea of establishing the economic corridor linking India, the Middle East and Europe, to be one of the most important projects of the current century for trade connectivity, if not the most important, as it is the first of its kind.
The benefits of the “Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment” project are many, as it can save time for shipments between India and Europe by 40%, as stated by European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, reduce shipping costs, attract local and international investments, and enhance investment in infrastructure, logistics and transportation. And ports, provides job opportunities, and develops trade and investment relations between the countries participating in it, which ultimately enhances the position, weight and importance of the Arabian Gulf region in international politics, in addition to its economic and commercial importance.
Therefore, the region will maintain its importance and strategic position, contrary to what was promoted by some in the American administration in particular, when they believed that the geopolitical importance of the region had declined, and on this basis they took several unsuccessful decisions, then they reviewed themselves and discovered the gravity of the mistake committed by the administration. Because the UAE has one of the strongest networks of connections with sea ports, it has been investing for decades in building giant ports that enable it to serve global trade movement, ensuring the smooth flow of trade. It undoubtedly supports and enhances global trade.
The G20 Summit did not only end with the “Partnership for Global Investment in Infrastructure” project, but it also produced several important results, including strengthening joint international cooperation in facing escalating international challenges, and focusing on a number of the most urgent international issues and files at the present time, such as peace. Stability, green development, preserving the climate and the planet, accelerating progress in sustainable development goals, combating poverty and food security, and activating economic cooperation frameworks. The summit also witnessed the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, which aims to develop and promote the use of sustainable biofuels with the aim of helping to accelerate global efforts to achieve net-zero goals. Zero emissions, in line with the goals aimed at combating climate change and global warming.
Dealing with the idea, the public interest and cooperation prevail over any other interests. The UAE’s presence at the G20 Summit, a few days after announcing its membership in the BRICS group, clearly confirms its position and its success in consolidating its vision of building bridges with everyone for the good of peoples, especially since it constitutes an effective axis in the new path as it is a competitive global economic center, which is It is the most developed and diversified city in the region. It is also a leading and competitive strategic gateway, full of promising opportunities for economies and countries to access the markets of the region, the Middle East and Africa. Therefore, the indisputable fact is that our country is reaping the fruits of what it sowed decades ago, that is, since its founding, and to this day it still welcomes exceptional ideas that attract more investments to it.
