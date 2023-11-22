The Russian president, Vladimir Putinadmitted this Wednesday that “We have to think about how to stop this tragedy”alluding to the war in Ukraine during his intervention at the virtual summit of G20 leaders.

“Of course, military actions are always a tragedy for individual individuals and families, and for the country in general. Without a doubt, we must think about how to stop this tragedy“Putin said during an intervention broadcast on public television, while adding that Russia has “never” refused to engage in peace negotiations with kyiv.

Putin recalled that it was the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who by decree prohibited dialogue with Russia to end the conflict that Moscow began in February 2022.

Besides, He alluded to colleagues who were “shocked” with the consequences of the Russian “aggression” against the neighboring country.

He added: “And the extermination of the civilian population in Palestine, in the Gaza Strip, isn’t it impressive? And the fact that doctors have to operate on children (…), use scalpels on children’s bodies without anesthesia, is it not impressive? doesn’t impact?”

“And for the Secretary General of the UN to say that Gaza has become a great children’s cemetery, isn’t it moving?” he stressed.

Putin did not attend the last three G20 summits in Italy, Indonesia and last September in India. In the latter he was represented by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

The truth is that on the battlefield, Russia has intensified its ground assaults and air attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

“The Russian occupiers have drastically increased the number of assault actions and air strikes,” Tarnavski wrote on his Telegram account. Russian aviation activity, a military officer explained, focuses on the launching of guided aerial bombs from Su-35 aircraft.

In the last 24 hours, the Russians have launched 29 airstrikes and 911 artillery attacks, detailed the Ukrainian command, which also spoke of 38 direct combats in that period of time in its area of ​​responsibility.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the G20 summit.

The G20 summit also addresses the situation in Gaza

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, addressed the conflict this Wednesday in Gaza during a virtual summit of G20 leadersorganized by India as host, showing its concern for the death of civilians and demanding the release of the hostages.

“New challenges have emerged in recent months. The situation of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region is a matter of concern for all of us. We believe that terrorism is unacceptable for all of us. The death of civilians, wherever it occurs, is condemnable,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his initial speech.

The meeting is held behind closed doors, except for the opening and closing, and brings together the leaders of the world’s major economies, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union or the African Union.

War between Israel and Hamas expected to take center stage at summitwhich coincides with the announcement this Wednesday of a temporary humanitarian truce that has received massive support from the international community.

At least 14,100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombings on the enclave, and more than 33,000 have been injured, since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, after the attack by Palestinian militias on Israeli territory that ended with at least 1,200 people dead and more than 240 captives.

In this sense, Modi highlighted the importance of “ensuring the timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid,” as well as preventing war from taking “any regional form.”

India has repeatedly expressed its “long and consistent” support for the cause of Palestine as an independent state, although last month it condemned the attack by the armed wing of Hamas against Israel as terrorist.

This support for the Palestinian cause is a historic and integral component of India’s foreign policy, which resulted in a visit by Modi to Palestine in 2018. However, New Delhi has strengthened ties in the last decade with Israel.

Lula applauds agreement in Gaza

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, applauded this Wednesday, at the G20 virtual summit, the agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which he said he hopes will be the first step towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in the region. .

“I hope that this agreement can get back on the path towards the end of the conflict and the resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine,” Lula said during his speech at the extraordinary summit convened by India.

The president stressed that, “through dialogue” the world must be “returned to the path of peace and prosperity,” according to the speech released by the Brazilian Presidency.

EFE