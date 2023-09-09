G20 Summit | Powers gather in India: A permanent member of the African Union

The meeting’s agenda includes a whole range of difficult and divisive themes, for example Russia’s war in Ukraine and giving up fossil fuels.

Set world leaders will gather in India this weekend, when the two-day G20 meeting of the world’s major economies starts in the capital Delhi. The agenda includes a whole range of difficult and divisive themes, for example Russia’s war in Ukraine and the abandonment of fossil fuels.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s leaders from Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa will come to the meeting hosted by During the meeting, however, special attention has also been paid to those who do not show up.

The President of the United States traveling to the place Joe Biden will seek to strengthen allied relations with the participating countries and thus take advantage of the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin absence.

Putin’s departure from Russia is hampered by the international arrest warrant issued for him, which is why the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in India to represent Russia. China’s long-standing tensions with the host of the meeting, India, on the other hand, may explain why Xi is not traveling there. However, the Chinese Prime Minister will participate in the meeting Li Qiang.

Mod told at the start of the meeting that the group will accept the African Union as its permanent member. The AU is an international organization made up of 55 African states, which was founded in 2002. The AU will have the same status in the group as the European Union.

Otherwise, there has been a big disagreement between the G20 countries about the issues brought to the meeting table.

In the ministerial meetings held before the actual summit, no common line has been reached regarding, for example, the restructuring of national debts or the price crisis triggered by the Russian war of aggression. The meeting of energy ministers in July also failed to reach an agreement on how the states could break away from fossil fuels. The meeting document did not even mention coal, which is still the main source of energy in large countries such as India and China.

Even though there are critically important issues on the agenda of the meeting, the expectations for the meeting have been moderate. An agreement can be reached at least on the expansion of the group.