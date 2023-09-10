G20 Summit | Lula: In Brazil, Putin’s arrest “is unheard of” and he is welcome at the G20 meeting in Rio

“We enjoy peace and we want to treat people well”, Lula justified his sympathetic attitude towards Putin.

Russian the president Vladimir Putin will not be arrested if he attends next year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, says Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva according to news agency AFP.

“If I am the president of Brazil and he arrives in Brazil, there is no question that he would be arrested,” Lula said in an interview published on Saturday. He welcomed Putin to Rio.

Lula spoke on the sidelines of this year’s G20 summit in Delhi, India. The group includes a number of states as well as the European Union and the African Union.

The summit ended on Sunday.

Putin has avoided international meetings in part because the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him last March.

Putin would be wanted for trial in The Hague, Holland, due to the war of aggression in Ukraine. Justice would be used for the illegal transfers of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia.

Presumably, it was precisely because of the arrest warrant that Putin did not travel to the Brics summit in South Africa in August.

Putin could have traveled to the G20 meeting in India on behalf of the arrest warrant, because India is not a party to the ICC. However, Putin decided to skip the meeting and sent the foreign minister instead Sergei Lavrov.

Next on the other hand, Brazil, the country holding the G20 presidency this year, has joined the ICC agreement. Accordingly, it should arrest persons for whom the ICC has issued an arrest warrant.

However, President Lula has been sympathetic to Russia, and his statements about Russia’s war of aggression have also aroused indignation and outright consternation in the countries that support Ukraine.

“This guy is just as guilty of the war as Putin,” Lula said of the Ukrainian president last year From Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Lula justified Putin’s invitation with a desire for peace.

“We enjoy peace and we want to treat people well,” Lula said.

“So I believe that Putin can travel to Brazil without any problems.”

Lula also said that he himself intends to participate in the Brics summit in Russia next year.

of Delhi At the G20 summit on Saturday, a statement was approved, which did not condemn Russia’s war of aggression except indirectly at most.

In the text, it was appealed on a general level that states should not use violence to seize land.