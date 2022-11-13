Home page politics

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, then US Vice President of the United States, at a meeting in Beijing in December 2013. © Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/EPA/dpa

The G20 summit in Bali will probably be overshadowed by the Ukraine war, although Vladimir Putin will not appear. In addition, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet. All information in the news ticker.

Ukraine war at the G20 summit : Vladimir Putin does not travel to Indonesia.

at the : Vladimir Putin does not travel to Indonesia. To meet the superpowers: Biden meets Xi Jinping for first time as president.

Nusa Dua – The G20 summit is taking place in Indonesia. The focus of the meeting of the heads of state on the island of Bali will probably be the Ukraine war. However, that arguably thwarts the plans of Indonesian President and host Joko Widodo.

Actually, the summit should be held under the title “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Widodo wanted to address the challenges that the coronavirus continues to bring, sustainable economic development and economic challenges like the US Time Magazine reported. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in Bali after visits to Vietnam and Singapore.

President Widodo on the G20: “The G20 should not be a political forum”

In June, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Ukraine and then Russia. The country now poses as a mediator and invites both countries to the G20: “I invite all world leaders to revive the spirit of multilateralism, peace and cooperation. Only with this spirit can peace be achieved,” Widodo said ahead of the meeting. The host made no secret of his intentions for the summit: “The G20 summit should not be a political forum, it should be about the economy and development.”

Superpowers meet in Indonesia: President Biden and Xi meet for the first time

In addition, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet for the first time during Biden’s tenure. Ahead of the meeting, Biden said, “We just need to figure out where the red lines are — and what are the most important things for each of us over the next two years.” Taiwan strained relations.

According to a government spokesman, China is interested in respectful cooperation, peaceful coexistence and cooperation with the United States, but at the same time wants to resolutely defend its “legitimate rights and interests”. The differences between the countries were also recognized by the Chinese side. The aim is to “put the relationship back on the right track”.

G20 summit in Indonesia: Vladimir Putin will not appear

Russian President Vladimir Putin will stay away from the summit. The Kremlin confirmed this last week. Putin probably said to Widodo that he would only have come if the circumstances had been right, like these New York Times reported. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will fly to Bali to represent him.

Putin should have expected strong criticism on the spot for the war he had ordered against Ukraine, as Scholz also noted. It would have been good if President Putin had gone to the G20 summit,” Scholz said on Sunday in Hanoi, Vietnam. “But then he would have had to face all the questions and all the criticism that has been formulated by many countries around the world. That’s probably why he’s not here.”

After the recent military defeats of his army, the time for a clash with his western opponents would have been particularly unfavorable from his point of view. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to address the meeting in the holiday resort of Nusa Dua via video. (lp/dpa)