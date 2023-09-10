The G20 Leaders’ Summit closed in New Delhi on September 10 after presenting a joint statement condemning the war, without explicitly mentioning Russia. Analysts interpret it as a diplomatic achievement for India, which emerges as the emerging power capable of generating consensus on the international scene. The 2024 summit will be in Brazil, which replaces India in the presidency of the group.

Walking barefoot, most of the heads of state, participants in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, visited the memorial in honor of Mahatma Gandhi, hero of Indian independence assassinated in 1948.

This is how the summit of the group of the 20 largest global economies concluded on September 10 in New Delhi, a day after reaching a consensus to proclaim a joint declaration.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested a virtual meeting in November to evaluate progress on the goals they set.

“It is our responsibility to look at the suggestions that have been made, to see how to accelerate progress,” he said in a statement.

The joint declaration was approved by both the United States and the European Union, as well as Russia and China, showing India as a bridge within the powers that make up the G20.

The G20 “is emerging as a successful case study of Western and non-Western powers and the Global South working together toward common goals,” Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute, told the AP.

With his diplomatic stance, Modi was “probably the big winner of the summit,” added Michael Schuman, senior associate at the Atlantic Council organization, interviewed by AP. Modi showed that India “is also a leader of the Global South and that it has a different vision of relations between developed and developing countries, which is not so confrontational,” he explained.

Before the summit, Modi had expressed that the countries of the Global South should have a greater voice, considering that they are the main ones affected by the crises of climate change, food insecurity and economic inflation.

At the start of the summit, it was announced that the African Union would become a full permanent member of the G20, achieving the same status as the European Union within the group.







03:54

The declaration creates consensus, avoiding mentioning Russia

The summit is of course an absolute success, first of all for the Indian presidency but also for all of us. (…) Largely thanks to the consolidated position of the Global South that defends its legitimate interests, it was possible to prevent the West’s attempt to re-“Ukrainize” the entire agenda to the detriment of the discussion of the countries’ urgent problems. in development, declared Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, after the end of the summit.

Ukraine, for its part, considered that the statement “is nothing to be proud of.” The country does not belong to the G20 and was not invited by Modi either.

The statement points out the human suffering caused by the conflict and condemns violations of international law, but does not explicitly mention Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

The Western powers considered that the declaration does constitute a strong position against the war.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, told reporters that the statement “does a very good job of defending the principle that states cannot use force to expand their territory or violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of states.” other states.”

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, insists on the “success of Indian diplomacy”, since “many did not believe that the declaration was possible before the summit”, due to the deep internal fractures of the G20.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and world leaders pay their respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. © AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s statements align with those of Germany, as he observed how “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine could shake the foundations of the G20.”

Finally, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, noted that the G20, founded to resolve international economic issues, was not necessarily the place from which significant diplomatic progress on the war in Ukraine could be expected.

He adds, however, that it was not a Russian diplomatic victory either, which emerged “isolated” from the summit.

With Reuters and AP