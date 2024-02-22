G20 Summit | Broad support from the G20 group for the two-state model in the Middle East

At the G20 foreign ministers' summit in Brazil, the most important topics were Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and Israel's war against the extremist organization Hamas.

The G20 group broadly supports a two-state solution to the conflict in the Middle East, says Brazil on Thursday at the end of the two-day summit of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries.

Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira according to the meeting, there was a consensus that a two-state solution is the only possible solution in the region. According to Vieira, every minister who raised the issue expressed their support for the two-state model.

Foreign ministers from 20 leading global economies voiced their support for the two-state model just a day after Israel's parliament voted overwhelmingly against unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu according to the Parliament's decision was a strong message to the international community.

Israel, waging a bloody war in Gaza, has recently faced increasingly strong international pressure to establish a Palestinian state, including from its ally the United States.

The meeting was attended by, among others, the US Secretary of State Antony BlinkenRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and head of EU foreign policy Josep Borrell.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira told the representatives of the G20 countries on Wednesday that multilateral institutions do not have the appropriate tools to meet the current challenges.

According to him, an example of this is how paralyzed the UN Security Council has been in the face of, for example, Israel's wars in Gaza and Russia's wars in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the United States blocked a resolution in the UN Security Council that would have demanded a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It was the first high-level meeting of the year for the G20 group, which holds its annual G20 leaders' summit in November in Rio de Janeiro.