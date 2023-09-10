“We have made history,” says Narendra Modi at the end of the first day of work of the G20, opened yesterday with the green light for the full entry of the African Union into the group and concluded with the signing of a memorandum for an economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe, which should be an alternative to the Chinese Silk Road. In the middle, the green light for the final declaration, with the compromise on the part regarding the war in Ukraine.

UKRAINE, RUSSIA AND THE DECLARATION

Russia is not mentioned, its aggression is not condemned, even if last year’s Bali statement and the UN resolutions approved in the last 18 months are recalled: a ploy to ‘save’ the summit, which risked failing precisely on this point. And the Russian sherpa has a good time defining the text as “balanced”, while Kiev rejects it: “The G20 has nothing to be proud of”.

The first two sessions of the summit – “One earth” and “One family” – are dedicated to climate, environment and energy and then to inclusive growth, millennium goals, gender equality, education. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intervenes at the first to warn against “overly radical or asymmetric approaches in the ecological and energy transition which could cause dangerous imbalances”. He once again accuses Russia of “using energy supplies as a weapon” and then announces that Italy will allocate over 70% of its Italian Climate Fund to Africa: “This means 3 billion euros over the next 5 years, equally intended for mitigation and adaptation initiatives”.

ITALY-CHINA, MELONI SEES BEIJING PREMIER

Between one session and another, the most important bilateral for Meloni, the one with the Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, to which he confirmed, as Italy is preparing to leave the Silk Road, “the common intention to consolidate and deepen the dialogue between Rome and Beijing on the main bilateral and international issues”. “Both with a thousand-year history, Italy and China share a Global Strategic Partnership whose twentieth anniversary will be celebrated next year and which will constitute the beacon for the advancement of friendship and collaboration between the two Nations in every sector of common interest “, underlines Palazzo Chigi after the meeting.

For his part, Li assures that China “will continue to expand market access to create more opportunities for Italian quality products to enter the Chinese market”. But he asks that the Italian side guarantee “a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to invest and do business in the country”. Then, the prime minister reiterates that Beijing “is ready to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Italy in the context of the G20 to safeguard the security and stability of global industrial chains and supply chains”.

MELONI-MODI: “EXCELLENT DISCUSSION”

Meloni speaks again at the meeting of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), which is also attended by US President Joe Biden: “One year ago we committed to building better infrastructure for a better future in low- and medium-income nations income. We are committed to working with these nations with an egalitarian, non-predatory approach to create new opportunities and prosperity. The new economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe goes exactly in this direction, and its fundamental objective is to strengthen global interconnections “.

“Obviously Italy is ready to play a decisive role in this process, also because Italian companies have unique experience in the maritime and railway sectors – assures the Prime Minister – We want to contribute to building bridges between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific , including in the field of energy and digital connections across Africa and the Arabian Gulf.”

Once the first day of work is over, all the leaders, accompanied or not by their respective spouses, move to the gala dinner hosted by Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Meloni is in a long dark sleeveless dress, with a lilac stole on her shoulders. The conclusion of the summit today: after the visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, the third session of work, “One Future”, will be held, in which the Prime Minister will intervene to talk about digital transition and artificial intelligence. Biden will not be present at the last part of the summit, and yesterday he spoke again about the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping: “It would be nice if he were there, but the summit is going well anyway”. After the visit to the memorial, the president will leave directly for Vietnam, another country with which Beijing has some unresolved territorial disputes and which is useful to Washington with a view to containing China.

(from the correspondent Maria Grazia Napolitano)