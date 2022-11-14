Yellow at the G20 in Indonesia. According to Indonesian authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov was hospitalized due to a health problem after his arrival for the G20 Group Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Three people, government officials and Indonesian doctors, who refused to be identified as not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, told The Associated Press that Lavrov is hospitalized with a heart problem.

News that Moscow denied shortly after: “A fake news. He is in the hotel and ready for the summit, ”said his spokesperson Maria Zakharova. However, the governor of Bali had confirmed that Lavrov had been in the hospital for a check-up.