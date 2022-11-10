The Kremlin confirms that Vladimir Putin will not be present at the G20 summit in Bali next week and that Russia will be represented by its foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov then confirmed to Tass what was anticipated this morning by the Indonesian government.

Putin will not attend the summit but will send Lavrov to represent him, said Jodi Mahardi, spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Investments which coordinates the organization of the summit. The summit is scheduled for between the 14th and the 16th of this month. At the moment, 17 leaders have confirmed their presence, among them Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Previously, the Russian embassy in Indonesia had not ruled out a video intervention by the Russian president. “We are defining the modality of Putin’s participation”, the explanations of Russian diplomats before the Kremlin spoke.

