admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/08/2023 – 6:27 am

Some analysts believe that the absence of the Chinese president at an event based in New Delhi is due to the strained relationship with host India. Others argue that the attitude of indifference is directed at the G20 itself. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend has likely angered India’s leaders, even if they have not pronounced on the matter.

Some analysts see Beijing’s sending Premier Li Qiang in Xi’s place as evidence of the long way to go to break the ice between the two Asian powers, whose relations have long been strained. A senior member of the Indian Prime Minister’s ruling party, Narendra Modi, even questioned whether the disdain betrayed China’s resentment of India’s economic growth.

Others believe that the attitude of indifference – the first time that a Chinese president has not attended a G20 summit since 2008 – was directed at the group itself. After all, Xi attended the BRICS emerging countries conference in South Africa last month.

Chinese disdain is a warning to the West

“The fact that Xi missed the G20 meeting, which has a strong Western presence, right after attending the BRICS summit, may be a visual illustration of Xi’s narrative that ‘the East is rising and the West is crumbling’” , Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University, told the Reuters news agency this week.

“Beijing is being clear: ‘You need us to stay relevant,’” Holger Görg, international trade and development researcher at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) told DW. “Xi is only interested in participating when China plays a leading role, which is not the case at the G20.”

Created in 1999, the Group of 20, or G20, is made up of 19 of the world’s largest economies, including China and India, as well as the European Union. G20 summits have been held annually since 2008, when the global financial crisis hit.

The talks are widely seen as fruitful on short-term global economic issues, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. As for dealing with long-term issues, such as climate change, the group faces major challenges.

An opportunity for India

Despite Chinese scorn, this weekend’s summit is an opportunity for India to show that it is a credible world power, balancing both its traditional relations with the West and newer groups like the BRICS.

“We are at a time when multilateral diplomacy is being reinvented and this is an area where New Delhi has been particularly strong,” Ian Lesser, vice president and executive director of the think tank German Marshall Fund of the United States, told DW. , based in Brussels.

Despite that, Lesser doesn’t believe the talks will result in many practical policy initiatives, but that the tone of the final joint communique will reveal “much about the position of the international system in terms of power and influence.”

World leaders including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the summit, which takes place at the new Pragati Maidan exhibition center in New Delhi. Russia will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit in person due to the arrest warrant issued against him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes committed in the context of the invasion of Ukraine. He also failed to attend last month’s Brics meeting.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will participate in the summit. In December, Brazil assumes the rotating presidency of the group – which is why a symbolic transfer ceremony will take place in Delhi.

The summit debates are expected to focus on the prospects for global economic growth, as many countries are on the brink of recession, including Germany, and China’s post-covid recovery has left something to be desired.

Also high on the agenda are issues such as climate change, debt relief and the United Nations Development Goals, along with Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has been one of the main points of contention between member states.

Joint opinion on war in Ukraine remains unclear

G20 leaders have not reached any agreement on a possible consensus position denouncing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Despite having maintained neutrality in the conflict and having become the largest buyer of Russian oil, New Delhi recently proposed a more scathing statement, saying that the war has caused “immense human suffering” and “exacerbated existing weaknesses in the global economy”.

The text, however, was barred by Russia and China, leaving Indian negotiators with the option only of watering down the statement or allowing its cycle in the presidency of the group to end without a final statement – ​​for the first time since 2008.

Deep divisions also remain over phasing out fossil fuels despite the worsening effects of climate change. In July, during a G20 meeting on energy sources, the ministers did not even mention coal, a polluting fuel that continues to play a fundamental role in the energy matrix of economies such as India and China.

Despite being among the biggest global polluters, the two powers point to the West’s emissions record, which should, in their view, take much greater responsibility for the climate crisis.

India wants more emphasis on Africa

Recently, New Delhi has prided itself on being a voice for the Global South — a term to describe the poorest nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America, who are often underrepresented in global affairs. India believes it can be a bridge between the developed world and the developing world.

New Delhi has also been pushing for the African Union — which represents 55 African nations — to become a full member of the G20. The plan has broad support, including from Biden, who said in December that the change “has taken too long to happen.” But some current G20 members are reticent, including Australia and Indonesia.

“Africa is becoming more important from an economic and geopolitical point of view, but many of the current members will have their own interests and ask whether the G20 should be the format to represent Africa,” said Lesser.

Despite all hope, Görg does not believe that membership in the G20 will translate into “real political power” for African countries, which could cause them to fall further into the hands of China and Russia, which have played a key role. leadership in the development of the region in recent years.

In an attempt to catch up on China’s long-standing commitment to Africa, European Union leaders plan to take advantage of the behind-the-scenes talks in New Delhi to deepen their rapprochement with African countries, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. -fair.

Citing sources in Brussels, Bloomberg said the 27-nation bloc aimed to show it was serious about redefining its partnership with Africa, despite the legacy of colonialism.