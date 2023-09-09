Discussions about how to address the conflict in the document divided the bloc on the eve of the heads of state summit; Americans and Europeans wanted to condemn Russians

The final statement by the G20 leaders, released this Saturday (September 9, 2023), included the war in Ukraine among the 76 topics presented in the text. The document rejects territorial invasion and the use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of any State, says that the threat of using nuclear weapons is unacceptable and welcomes initiatives for peace in the region. Condescending to Russia and China, the text says that the G20 is not the appropriate forum to resolve geopolitical issues, but emphasizes the global economic consequences of the conflict.

The issue placed the bloc’s members on opposite sides in previous discussions and even threatened the formalization of the declaration, which would be unprecedented in the bloc’s history.

Western nations, led by the United States and the European Union, called for a strong condemnation of Russia. On the other hand, Russia, represented by Chancellor Sergei Lavrov, refused to sign a statement with this message. China, in turn, represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang, argued that the declaration should focus on economic issues, the core of the G20.

The final text included reservations that could please the Russians and Chinese. “Reaffirming that the G20 is the primary forum for international economic cooperation and recognizing that, although the G20 is not the platform for resolving geopolitical and security issues, we recognize that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” says the text.

The text highlights the human suffering resulting from war and calls for a peaceful resolution, with diplomacy and dialogue. “We will unite in our effort to address the adverse impact of war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. […] Today’s era should not be one of war,” says the document.

The statement also cited positions on the European conflict adopted by countries in the UN Security Council (United Nations) and the UN General Assembly.

The text lists the consequences of the conflict in rhetoric focused on economic themes. It says there are negative impacts on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth.

“This has complicated the political environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries that are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic disruption, which has hindered progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. There were different points of view and assessments of the situation,” says the document.

The signatory countries also reiterated their call for Russia to resume the agreement mediated by the UN and Turkey so that Ukraine can transport its grain production through the Black Sea. The text also calls for the resumption of exports of Russian fertilizers. The agreement ended on July 17, 2023. Russia claimed that the conditions for the treaty extension had not been met. The lockdown impacts food prices around the world, especially in relation to wheat and corn.

“This is necessary to satisfy demand in developing and least developed countries, especially in African countries”, says the text. The document also calls for an end to the destruction of military apparatus and attacks on relevant Ukrainian infrastructure.