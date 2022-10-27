Russian President Vladimir Putin did not rule out participation in the next G20 to be held in Bali, Indonesia. “Maybe I’ll go there,” Putin told the Valdai International Discussion Club.

” I am grateful to the President of Indonesia for the invitation to join the G20. Maybe I’ll go therebut in any case the Russian Federation will be represented at a high level, ” he said.

However, the hopes of those who wish for a summit meeting between Putin and Biden are extinguished. “The president said he has no plans to sit down with Vladimir Putinand that’s where we are today, “White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

In recent weeks, Joe Biden had replied to a similar question that he did not intend to meet the Russian president, adding that he could consider the possibility if, for example, Putin expressed his intention to talk about the release of Britnney Griner. “I would meet him, but it depends,” he added.

Speaking of Biden’s participation in the summit, which will take place in Bali on November 15 and 16, Kirby explained that this will be an opportunity to strengthen alliances and partnerships. “The president is proud of the work we have done around the world to strengthen them, and I believe he will focus on that,” she explained.