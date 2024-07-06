Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 10:12

G20 authorities received this week a 68-page document with proposals and recommendations prepared by research centers within the T20 Brazil group – which brings together G20 research centers. The document addresses a variety of topics such as inequality and poverty, energy transition, reform of the international financial architecture, sustainable and inclusive growth, digital transformation and global governance.

Proposals were included involving, for example, changes to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending policy, changes to the functioning of the World Trade Organization (WTO), adoption of progressive tax policies, establishment of cooperation mechanisms in global data governance and international regulation for the use of artificial intelligence.

“I believe that the challenge now is precisely to ensure that these recommendations are taken to the negotiating table,” says Gustavo Westmann, special advisor to the G20 for international affairs at the Secretariat for International Affairs of the Presidency of Brazil. According to him, the country has been working on an innovative format to ensure the participation of civil society in the discussions. “May these voices be heard by the G20 authorities,” he added.

Called T20 Brazil Announcementthe document was drafted over dozens of events held in recent months. The expectation is that it may influence negotiations for the final declaration to be approved at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, which will take place in November of this year, when Brazil’s temporary presidency ends.

The world’s 19 largest economies, as well as the European Union and, more recently, the African Union, have seats in the G20. The group has established itself as a global forum for dialogue and coordination on economic, social, development and international cooperation issues. In December of last year, Brazil succeeded India as president. This is the first time that the country has assumed this position in the current G20 format, established in 2008. At the end of the year, the presidency will be transferred to South Africa.

Sherpa Trails

T20 Brazil delivered the document to the leaders of the Sherpa Trails, which is made up of emissaries appointed by each of the G20 governments. They oversee the negotiations and discuss the points that will form the Summit agenda. The document was also delivered to representatives of the Ministry of Finance, which guides the debates on global finance during the Brazilian presidency of the G20.

The T20 Brazil Communiqué seeks to engage in dialogue with the three priorities listed by the Brazilian presidency of the G20: combating hunger, poverty and inequality; energy transitions for sustainable development; and reform in global governance.

Antonio Cottas, undersecretary for international finance and economic cooperation at the Finance Ministry, said he was impressed by the depth of the document. “We will carefully read the contributions in the coming days and I am sure they will support our negotiation efforts. I have already quickly read the summary, which sets out the 10 priorities. I think we have agreement on all of them. The discussion is how to implement the recommendations.”

He said he will take the proposals to the debates in which the Ministry of Finance participates, which involve issues such as the global financial safety net, fiscal policy, international organizations and the implementation of a tax for the ultra-rich.

According to Cottas, it is necessary to find solutions in a context of multiple crises, which emerge in a very challenging geopolitical scenario, with wars, conflicts, disputes and national rivalries. “Presidency of the G20 is an honor, but also a great responsibility at this time.”

Group and engagement

T20 is one of 13 civil society engagement groups that make up the so-called Social G20. It mobilizes research centers and think tanks (reservoirs of thought, in free translation), a term that has been used to designate institutions that promote research and intellectual reflection on matters of social policy, economics, technology and culture.

Three institutions coordinate the T20 Brazil work: the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), linked to the Ministry of Planning and Budget; the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation (Funag), linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri), a think tank independent forum created to contribute to the discussion of the country’s international agenda. The discussions mobilize more than a hundred leaders of national and international think tanks.

Since Brazil assumed the presidency of the G20, President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva has been demanding that government members give prominence to the G20 Social and its engagement groups. The goal is to increase the participation of non-governmental actors in activities and decision-making processes.

Just like T20, there is L20, which brings together unions; Y20, which brings together youth representative bodies; J20, which brings together the presidents of the supreme courts; among others.