The G20 is coming to an end but the prime minister and master of the house, the Indian Narendra Modi, in his last speech and before closing the proceedings, asks the partners to make a further effort by setting an extraordinary virtual summit for the end of November to evaluate the status of the application of the choices made here in New Delhi. Especially on the financial front and on the loans and financing that the World Bank and the Monetary Fund will have in order to better direct aid and projects for the energy transition and overcome the digital divide in the global south.

This morning the leaders, arriving one by one, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by placing flowers at the Rajgat tomb. Then the last session, with the final communiqué made and signed. The Indians proudly flaunted the details of the long process to bring everyone around the same 37-page, 83-paragraph document. Over 200 hours, 15 drafts, 300 Sherpa work meetings were needed to accommodate different sensitivities and visions – on Ukraine first and foremost, but also on the green agenda and the climate.

President Biden took off shortly after 10.30 am and has already landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, from there he will take stock of various G20 issues and open the chapter on relations with a country whose relations with the USA have been compromised century from the war, to normalization up to a strategic partnership (2013) which will be strengthened tomorrow.

Before leaving for Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also offered his version of the G20 in a crowded press conference, speaking of a success and of India’s and its allies’ ability to “not Ukrainianize the work”, that is, to let the secondary issue. Lavrov then accused the West of being stuck on identical positions and spoke of an ongoing process of “de-dollarization” of the payments system. After the African Union – officially welcomed into the assembly – it could be the turn of other regional bodies to join. Celac (South America) or perhaps the Arab League, Lavrov explained.

On the sidelines of the works there were very important bilateral meetings, Erdogan met Al Sisi, and tomorrow Modi and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman will sign the Memorandum of Understanding on the infrastructure corridor that will link the Indian Subcontinent with the Gulf and therefore Europe via port of Piraeus. It is the most significant route of the alternative route to the Chinese Silk Road which Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced to Beijing Prime Minister Li Qiang that Rome intends to abandon. A bilateral relationship between the two also seen with great attention by other prime ministers and leaders.

Next year the presidency of the G20 (with 21 members however) will be held by Brazil. Lula has already said that if Putin comes he will not be arrested, an arrest warrant for crimes in Ukraine issued by the International Criminal Court hangs over the head of the Kremlin. The Brics were the most courted during the 36-hour Indian summit.

Biden attempted to test their intentions by detaching them from the Sino-Russian embrace. With mixed results: on the economic and development front Washington has been successful, but if the statement regarding the war in Ukraine is watered down compared to Bali and avoids specific references to Russia and does not mention the aggression, it is precisely due to the positions of the Brics be careful not to transform the G20 into a political forum. Lavrov also remembered this. There were no interactions between Russians and Americans. Both denied meetings, side conversations or greetings. Serafico Lavrov: Americans know how we think, if they have something to offer they know how to find me.