Meeting was held this Saturday (19.Aug), in India; Juscelino Filho spoke about the importance of “sharing information”

The member countries of the G20 approved, this Saturday (19.Aug.2023), in India, a document on digital economy. During the group’s annual meeting, topics on public digital infrastructure, security in the digital economy and digital skills were agreed upon.

Brazil was represented by Minister Juscelino Filho (Communications). He highlighted the measures implemented by the country in the priority areas defined by the group, such as Pix and digital identity to access digital services available on Portal Gov, a platform that reaches 150 million people and offers various electronic public services.

The minister also mentioned the efforts of the federal government to bring the internet to 140,000 public schools in the country: “The qualification of teachers and the availability of specific didactic material on digital platforms are the object of a coordinated government effort”he declared.

The annual meeting of G20 digital economy ministers has been held since 2017. This year, India holds the chair.

“We deal with essential issues for a true digital transformation”stated Juscelino Filho in your profile on social networks. At the end of the meeting, Brazil assumed the presidency of the group’s Digital Economy collegiate. The 2024 meeting will be held in the country and according to the minister will, “no doubt”connectivity and digital inclusion as the main themes.

Brazil at the G20 Digital Economy meeting

In his participation in the event, the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, presented the economic impact “very positive” of Pix in the country. The Brazilian digital instant payment system was implemented in November 2020. He also mentioned the adoption of the digital identity for accessing government services through the portal Gov.Br.

Furthermore, the recognition of “specific risks to which children and young people are exposed” in the digital environment were highlighted with the need to protect, “especially the most vulnerable”. In order to prevent threats in the digital economy, he questioned the level of preparation of countries and the understanding of the population regarding guidance and management of security risks.

Finally, Juscelino Filho presented the federal government’s objective of reducing inequality in digital training in the country, since it is “the biggest obstacle to an effective digital transformation”. As an example, he highlighted the policies of the Ministry of Communications, whose purpose is to connect almost 140,000 urban and rural public schools in Brazil.

For the minister, in addition to internet access being “essential”he has the mission, on behalf of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), to take “digital inclusion to every corner of the country”. At the event, he also highlighted that the “connectivity and digital inclusion are priorities” from PT.

With information from Brazil Agency.